Get 'The Strategic Storyteller' ($15.00 value) FREE for a limited time

The world needs more storytellers. Innovation and creativity are the defining words of this collective moment.

When organizations find their best stories and tell them to the world, they’re not only building a reputation, they're flexing the same muscles that allow them to pivot quickly around crisis or opportunity, and solve problems more creatively. The Strategic Storyteller is a comprehensive, practical guide to transformative storytelling.

In its pages you will learn how to:

Tap into your and your organization's unique sources of wonder, wisdom, and delight

Boost individual and collective creativity

Understand the storytelling strategies behind some of the world’s most powerful brands

Unlock the secrets of the great strategic storytellers of the past

Build a place where your stories can live online

Distribute stories so they have staying power and reach in the digital age

Convene audiences by going beyond demographic stereotypes and tapping into enduring human needs

Understand how unshakable reputations are built out of stories that accumulate over time

Sooner or later all of us will be asked to tell stories in the course of our professional lives. We will be asked to make a case for ourselves, our work, our companies, and our future. The Strategic Storyteller: Content Marketing in the Age of the Educated Consumer tells you how.

The Strategic Storyteller, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 22, so act fast.