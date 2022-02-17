Security concerns are the biggest barrier to cloud adoption

Cloud take up is showing no signs of slowing down, with 97 percent of IT leaders in a new survey saying that their strategy includes the expansion of cloud deployments, however, 63 percent say that cyberthreats are the main obstacle to their cloud plans.

The study, from cloud security company Confluera, looks at how IT leaders detect, evaluate, and act against cybersecurity threats in today's cloud environment.

It finds that IT teams spend 54 percent of their time investigating security alerts, with over half of those alerts turning out to be false or benign alarms. When asked about the challenges of adopting multiple cloud platforms, 69 percent cite maintaining consistent cybersecurity coverage across all cloud infrastructures. Almost 50 percent say securing the resources to manage different cloud infrastructures, and nearly 45 percent identify the difficulty detecting threats progressing from one cloud infrastructure to another.

In addition more than 65 percent of IT leaders say cloud IaaS adoption (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.) was the primary contributor to their increased workload in 2021.

"While accelerated cloud adoption continues to be a critical element in adapting to the new way of doing business, it has strained IT leader's ability to manage their workload," says John Morgan, CEO of Confluera. "Organizations need to ensure proper people, processes, and tools are in place for the team to expand the complex cloud environments without sacrificing their attention to security."

Among other findings, 85 percent of IT leaders say that they experienced increased workload due to a shift in work models, including remote workers. Almost 70 percent say that the change in work model has made it more difficult to keep company resources secure.

"2021 was a tough year for many IT leaders, but the market is now providing organizations with the tools they need to effectively manage the infrastructures they have and even expand them further," adds Morgan. "Given proper resources and effective communication, IT leaders have every right to be positive as we move into the new year."

The full report is available on the Confluera site.

Image credit: maurus/depositphotos.com

