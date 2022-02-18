Protect, speed up and optimize Windows with IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15

Everyone wants to keep their computer safe and secure their data against the threat posed by viruses and malware. This is something that Microsoft aims to help with by offering Defender as part of Windows, but there are far better options out there. IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 is one such comprehensive alternative, and it goes far beyond just being a security tool.

IObit Advanced SystemCare has long been recognized as a leading protection and optimization suite, and with the release of IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 things are even more impressive than before. For starters, there is an expanded threat database that means there is protection against a far wider range of viruses and malware than ever before; but it does not end there.

SEE ALSO: IObit Advanced SystemCare 15 is here to clean and optimize Windows 11

Advertisement

Security is very much at the heart of this software suite, and the malware scans that are available are highly customizable so they can be tailored to your specific needs. Looking for quick reassurance with a quick scan? No problem. Want to make absolutely sure your system is completely clean with a thorough, deep scan? That's also available, and there are fine-grain controls that you can tweak to suit your needs.

There are also browser protections in place that help to ensure that your online experience is as safe and enjoyable as possible. Ads are blocked, your homepage protected against unwanted changes, you are protected against tracking and fingerprinting, and so much more.

With IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 you have at your disposal a huge collection of tools -- a mixture of automated and more hands-on utilities -- which can be used to optimize and speed up your computer in a range of noticeable and measurable ways.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 includes an incredible range of tools to help speed up Windows in a variety of ways

One of the most effective ways of speeding things up in a way that you will be able to see is to cut back on the programs that run at startup. This is something that IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 excels at, making it very easy to ensure that you only have the essentials autostarting with Windows.

There are also scanners to help tidy up the registry, clear out unnecessary files to reduce hard drive clutter, and automated changes to Windows settings that will not only speed up your computer, but also boost security and privacy. In short, if you can think of a potential way to speed up, protect or optimize your computer, IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 almost certainly supports it and can help you to implement the settings and changes necessary.

There is a great price on IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 in the DownloadCrew Store

You can find out more about IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 and download the software here.