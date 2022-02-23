New AI platform helps financial enterprises handle unstructured data

Unstructured data might include everything from documents to social media posts, all enterprises have it but being able to make use of it is a challenge.

AI startup nRoad is launching its new Convus platform, aimed at financial services businesses enabling them to extract critical business information buried in unstructured documents.

Unlike other natural language processing (NLP) platforms and services, Convus is purpose-built for financial services with deep domain-centric machine learning models. The platform needs minimum training samples, enables faster deployment, and is built on a microservices-based architecture that can integrate with existing IT infrastructure while maintaining required data security.

"Misconceptions about how unstructured data automation can be done have persisted for decades," says Aashish Mehta, CEO at nRoad. "This is a deep and domain heavy function that requires an understanding of what data is being presented, why it's in a certain format, and how users want to consume that data. While in stealth mode, we carefully analyzed and identified some of the key challenges and developed our proprietary Convus platform."

The Convus platform offers a purpose-built enterprise-grade platform that can deliver scale, accuracy, and efficiency with minimal training burden. It also reduces costs and avoids manual data extraction and entry as its deep learning models can adapt to changing document formats and structure.

