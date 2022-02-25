Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-seventy-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 users who have installed the operating system on devices that do not meet all the system requirements may soon see a notification that the system does not meet the requirements. Good news is, you may remove it.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

AutoActions

AutoActions is a free, open source program for Windows that enables users to make changes to the system when certain programs or apps are run or closed, or when states change.

Designed primarily for games and entertainment apps, AutoActions may be used to run or close programs, enable HDR, or change the resolution of the display.

Tweak UIX

Tweak UIX is a new open source tool that is in preview right now. It is a tweaker for Windows that attempts to bring back functionality of Microsoft's long-abandoned Tweak UI application for Windows XP.

Like Tweak UI, Tweak UIX includes a ton of options to customize Windows, but also new options to remove features from the operating system.

Microsoft Edge 100 Canary introduces support for a primary password, which Edge prompts for before autofill is used.

