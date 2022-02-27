Twitter now lets all users add sensitive content warnings to photos and videos
Twitter is giving everyone the ability to obscure individual photos or videos. The new feature is something that was tested last year and is now rolling out to all users.
In addition to blurring out select multimedia content, the new feature gives Twitter users the opportunity to add warnings to tweets. This can be used to indicate that a particular post includes nudity, violence, sensitive content or is in some way NSFW. There are, however, limitations.
See also:
- Microsoft is making it easier to manage Bluetooth devices in Windows 11
- Microsoft confirms Windows 11 system reset bug that leaves behind data after wiping
- Microsoft is testing an annoying desktop watermark if you install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware
The option is available on mobile and online platforms, and while it is possible to obscure the visibility of videos and images, the same cannot be done with text. This means that the feature can be used to hide potentially disturbing media so unsuspecting users will not unwittingly stumble across it, but the same option cannot be applied to text-based tweets that might, for instance, include spoilers for TV shows or movies.
In a tweet about the feature Twitter says:
If someone has opted to obscure media in this way, photos and videos will be hidden from view until a Show button is clicked.