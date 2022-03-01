F-Secure launches free online tool to generate secure passwords

With almost depressing regularity we see lists of commonly used and easily cracked passwords. The problem is that although we all know we should use strong passwords creating them is hard.

If you're struggling to come up with strong passwords don't worry, cybersecurity company F-Secure is riding to your rescue with the launch of a new, free online Strong Password Generator tool.

"By now, everyone should have heard that they need strong, unique passwords for their essential online accounts. But every time a site or service is hacked and users' passwords are released, we see credentials like '12345' or 'password1' over and over again," says F-Secure's executive vice president of consumer security Timo Laaksonen. "This new tool makes creating strong, unique passwords for different accounts as easy as using your cat’s name to secure your account."

As we've become more reliant on the internet for many transactions during the pandemic protecting our logins makes even more sense. A recent survey by F-Secure finds 38 percent report that they have increased the number of online purchases made on their PCs since the crisis began. 32 percent of consumers say they've increased purchases on their mobile, and 31 percent say they spend more time working from home.

"The passwords that secure our accounts have never mattered more and we’ve never had more crucial accounts to secure," Laaksonen adds. "Because this tool comes from F-Secure, with well over three decades of protecting consumers and securing their data, you can count on the Strong Password Generator to make it easy to get strong passwords that won't fall into the wrong hands."

You can find out more about password safety on the F-Secure site and try out the Strong Password Generator for yourself.

Image credit: Siphotography/depositphotos.com