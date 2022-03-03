Dynabook Portégé X40L-K is a svelte and powerful 14-inch Windows 11 laptop

Windows laptops aren't particularly fascinating these days -- it can be hard to get excited about them. With that said, Dynabook has a new notebook that should truly get your motor running. Called "Portégé X40L-K," this 14-inch laptop has a dark-blue magnesium chassis, and it is merely 15.9mm thin while weighing just 2.3 pounds.

The Dynabook Portégé X40L-K comes with Windows 11, but Windows 10 remains an option too. It is powered by either a 12th Gen Intel Core or Core vPro processor, and can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. The 14-inch 1920x1200 display should pair quad nicely with the Dolby Atmos-compatible quad-speaker system for enjoying media.

Despite being a very svelte laptop, it is loaded with useful ports. Not only does it have two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, but two USB-A ports too. For audio and video, it features a full-sized HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack. It even has a microSD card reader and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. For security, you get both a fingerprint reader and an IR webcam (720p) that are Windows Hello compatible.

Advertisement

"This Intel EVO laptop is configurable with new hybrid architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series i5 and i7 processors Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics ensures crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays, while also adding enhanced security and faster AI processing capabilities to the system. Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 enhance the laptop’s performance further by ensuring wireless and wired," explains Dynabook.

ALSO READ: Silicon Power unveils Marvel M02 USB flash drive

The company adds, "With an 85-percent screen-to-lid ratio, the vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe 16:10 IPS display is perfect for those who put in the hours. Doubling down on sound, it features a premium, four-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system tuned to deliver a premium listening experience with an elevated soundstage for movies, music, and games. Great for field use and travel, it’s equipped with a large 65Wh battery that allows it to remain productive through the workday."

Want to buy a Portégé X40L-K? Well unfortunately, you can't... yet. Sadly, Dynabook has not shared a specific release date, so we do not know exactly when it can be purchased. What we do know for sure, however, is the starting price -- $1,799.99. You can eventually configure and buy one here.