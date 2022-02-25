Silicon Power unveils Marvel M02 USB flash drive

With cloud storage being so ubiquitous, USB flash drives have largely fallen out of favor with consumers. Maybe that's not such a bad thing, as USB flash drives are easy to lose and are susceptible to failure -- the cloud is arguably more safe and secure. With that said, there will always be a need for local storage, as sometimes there are files you simply don't want on the cloud. Not to mention, flash drives are useful for installing operating systems, such as Windows 11 and Ubuntu.

Thankfully, despite a decrease in consumer interest, manufacturers are still releasing new USB flash drives. Today, Silicon Power unveils its latest such product. Called "Marvel M02," the USB-A storage device is fairly unremarkable, but that isn't a bad thing -- a flash drive doesn't need to be anything other than reliable. And Silicon Power drives have historically been dependable.

"The Marvel M02 Type-A USB flash drive is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, which allows for speedy data transfers up to 5 Gbps. On top of that, with up to 128GB of storage capacity, you'll have more than enough space to take what you need with you," explains Silicon Power.

The company adds, "On the inside, the Marvel M02 is always ready with True Plug and Play technology, which eliminates the need for external power. On the outside, its aluminum casing is lightweight and durable, while a detachable cap protects the USB connector when not in use."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Capacity: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Dimensions: 60.6mm x 19.3mm x 9.9mm

Weight: 9.5g

Material: Aluminum + Plastic

Color: Silver, Blue

Interface: Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible)

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, UKCA, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS

Warranty: 5 year limited warranty

Unfortunately, Silicon Power has not revealed any details regarding pricing or availability for the Marvel M02 USB flash drive. We tried to find the drive for sale online, but at the time of this writing, we were unsuccessful. With that said, the USB flash drive should be available here very soon.

