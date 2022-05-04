Seagate's new collectible external drives are a must for any Star Wars fan

Today, as you’ll know if you’ve spent any time at all on the internet, is Star Wars Day -- May the 4th be with you! -- and to celebrate that, Seagate is introducing a range of Star Wars collectible external drives.

In total there are three drives to choose from, each with a different character, 2TB capacity and customizable RGB LED lighting.

The three collectible drives are inspired by Boba Fett, Grogu (or The Child/Baby Yoda as he’s better known), and The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, or the Disney+ shows these drives reference at least, then Seagate hopes you’ll be excited to snap up one (or more) of these products. The company says:

Joining the family of Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives, the Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drives are available with three unique aesthetics that represent each legendary character: the cool demeanor of legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, the joyful look of Grogu, and the honorable and unwavering purpose of the Mandalorian. The drives come equipped with customizable RGB LED lighting and each design features a default custom character light out-of-the-box: a flashy red for Boba Fett, a glowing blue for Grogu, and a bold blue for the Mandalorian. With built-in and customizable lighting options, all three of the drives enable gamers and Star Wars enthusiasts to homage a galaxy far, far away at home.

The FireCuda drives come with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection and work with any operating system, although a PC is required to set the RGB color and light pattern.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest release in our ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm, bringing three fresh and iconic designs to gamers and Star Wars fans," said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing at Seagate Technology. "From the designs to the functionality of the drives, this release brings a force to the battle stations of Star Wars enthusiasts."

Each 2TB drive is priced at $109.99 and available to buy from today, from here.