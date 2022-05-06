Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-eighty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The new Microsoft Store web interface lists update dates once again for listed applications.

Microsoft introduced the "controller bar" in the most recent Windows 11 Insider build. It is designed to improve the gaming experience with Xbox controllers on Windows.

New Windows apps

Putty

The official version of the communication tool Putty is now available on the Microsoft Store. It is an open source SSH and Telnet client that has been around for a very long time.

Putty supports a number of usability features, including the saving of sessions, appearance related changes and more.

Raindrop.io

Raindrop.io is a boomarking service. It gives users control over their bookmarks, supports the creation of collections and tags to better organize bookmarks, and the sharing of bookmarks.

The app supports syncing across all devices it is installed on.

Notable updates

Firefox 100 is the first three-digit release of the browser. It introduces several new features, including support for subtitles in Picture-in-Picture mode on several video streaming sites.

ScreenToGif 2.37 introduces support for AV1 exports and the gif encoder KGy SOFT.