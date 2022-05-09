Microsoft to release fix for 'code defect' in KB5012599 update for Windows 10

No Comments
Microsoft building logo

Last month, we wrote about problems experienced by some Windows 10 users who installed the KB5012599 update -- specifically 0x8024200B and 0x800F0831 errors.

While the problems are yet to be publicly acknowledged by Microsoft or added to the list of known issues with the update, the word is that a fix is on the way very soon. Sysadmins that have contacted Microsoft have been advised that a patch is "on track" for delivery this week, with the company blaming a "code defect" for the problems.

See also:

Advertisement

Microsoft says that the issues stem from Servicing Stack Update (SSU) changes, but does not offer a great deal of details beyond saying that it relates to a "ioT DCR change".

It had been thought that a fix would be released this month, and now we appear to have confirmation of this. As reported by Günter Born, a message that Microsoft is sending out to affected users says:

Root Cause Category: Code Defect

Root Cause Details: "This is a regression caused by SSU changes made in ioT DCR change."

Mitigation Steps: "Fix has been checked in and on track for 5B"

"On track for 5B" means that Microsoft is targeting the patch for the fifth month (i.e. this month!) as a B release. This is a Patch Tuesday release, meaning the fix should be available tomorrow.

Image credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Majority of Americans fear some form of cyberwarfare

Microsoft to release fix for 'code defect' in KB5012599 update for Windows 10

The CSO's new seat at the executive table and how to use it [Q&A]

The great balancing act: How to manage your workloads amidst ongoing change

Silicon Power launches SO-DIMM DDR5 laptop RAM with 4,800MHz clock speed

Countering the risk of ransomware with operational continuity

How to continue the growth of open source in the UK

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft offers advice for ditching Internet Explorer before it is retired next month

10 Comments

How much does security software really slow down your PC?

10 Comments

Google, Apple and Microsoft announce plans for a passwordless future

9 Comments

This amazing video shows driverless cars being tested back in 1971

5 Comments

Chipotle's metaverse ambitions

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.