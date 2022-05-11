The Google Pixel 6a is affordable and looks great, but you can't buy the damn thing!

The Google Pixel 6a was announced today, and there is both good and bad news regarding it. The good news is, the Android smartphone doesn't cost an arm, nor does it cost a leg. Yes, as is typical with Google's "a" smartphones, the 6a is inexpensive. This is very much appreciated at a time when inflation is causing everything to be so expensive. The bad news we can touch on in a bit...

Despite being fairly affordable at just $450, the Pixel 6a is powered by the famed Google Tensor processor that is also found in both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a has some other nice specifications too. For instance, you get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and that's it -- there's only one configuration to be had. I rather like that strategy, as it makes things less confusing for consumers.

Google Pixel 6a has a 60Hz 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, and yes, the fingerprint reader is underneath it (hopefully it works well). The phone as an 8 MP front camera for selfies and there are two cameras on the rear -- 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide. Google claims the 4,410 mAh battery can provide more than a day of use. Sadly, it does not have wireless charging -- you must charge with USB-C. It does have 5G connectivity, thankfully.

"Pixel 6a borrows many of the same design elements from Pixel 6 — including the iconic camera bar — along with a metal frame that is durable by design. You’ll also get the updated Material You design UX that lets you personalize the look and feel of your phone, making it truly yours. Show off your colorful side and coordinate your aesthetic with one of three phone colors: Chalk, Charcoal and Sage," says Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management, Google.

Jobanputra adds, "You'll get the full hardware and software experience you’d expect with Google Tensor without compromising on battery life. Pixel 6a comes with an all-day battery that can last up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode -- a first for Pixel phones.1 With Google Tensor, Pixel 6a shares the same security architecture as Pixel 6 Pro, including our dedicated security chip Titan M2 that gives you the peace of mind that your sensitive data is safe."

The Google Pixel 6a can be pre-ordered here, just not today. Sadly, this is where the aforementioned "bad news" come in. You see, the smartphone cannot be ordered next month either. Actually, you must wait until July 21 just to pre-order the damn thing, with it hitting stores a week after that. Yes, folks, Google "launched" a phone in the beginning of May and you can't have it until the end of July -- an eternity in the tech world and a major fail.

Are you mad that the Pixel 6a can't be had until late July? Tell me in the comments below.