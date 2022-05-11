Microsoft releases KB5013943 update to fix screen flicker and app problems in Windows 11

Wish and hope as much as you like, but the days of problematic updates for Windows are far from over. We now live in an age in which Microsoft releases patches for patches, and the latest example of this is the KB5013943 update for Windows 11.

This security update addresses a screen flicker problem experienced by some people who installed the KB5012643 update. It also fixes problems with .NET Framework apps caused by the same update.

See also:

Advertisement

As KB5013943 is a security update, it is in the process of rolling out automatically so you should not need to do anything in order to install it. If you have disabled automatic updates or have another reason for manually downloading the update, you can do so from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

While the update includes quite a lot of fixes, Microsoft has pulled out some for particular attention:

Addresses a known issue that might cause issues for some .NET Framework 3.5 apps or prevent those apps from opening. The affected apps use certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.

Addresses a known issue that might cause your screen to flicker if you start your device in Safe Mode. Components that rely on explorer.exe, such as File Explorer, the Start menu, and the taskbar, might be affected and appear unstable.

The company adds that "this security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5012643 (released April 25, 2022)", pointing out that it also addresses "a known issue that might cause your screen to flicker if you start your device in Safe Mode. Components that rely on explorer.exe, such as File Explorer, the Start menu, and the taskbar, might be affected and appear unstable".

Image credit: mundissima / Shutterstock