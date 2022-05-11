NewProfilePic -- From Russia with security risks

No Comments

The NewProfilePic app has been taking Facebook by storm in recent days, allowing users to upload a photograph and have it turned into a piece of digital artwork.

However, it's sparked concern in the cybersecurity community because it collects data and sends it to Russia. Linerock Investments, the company behind the app, is based in Moscow alongside Russia's defense ministry.

Advertisement

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET told MailOnline, "This app is likely a way of capturing people's faces in high resolution and I would question any app wanting this amount of data, especially one which is largely unheard of and based in another country."

Installing the app means users agree to share their location, details about the device they are using as well as other photographs on their social media feeds. Of particular concern as we move towards a more biometric approach to securing systems is that it’s capturing high-resolution facial images.

This isn't the first time we've seen something similar. Back in 2017 FaceApp, also released by a Russian company, used AI to age photographs and also was found to be sending large amounts of data to Russia.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

LinkedIn targeted in 52 percent of global phishing attacks

New start-up aims to boost personal cybersecurity for business execs

DuckDuckGo add-on now blocks Google's latest tracking and targeting methods

NewProfilePic -- From Russia with security risks

Windows XP 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

Over 80 percent of companies are relying on stale data to make decisions

You can now buy official Microsoft Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro USB drives

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft to release fix for 'code defect' in KB5012599 update for Windows 10

17 Comments

How much does security software really slow down your PC?

10 Comments

Google, Apple and Microsoft announce plans for a passwordless future

9 Comments

Chipotle's metaverse ambitions

5 Comments

This amazing video shows driverless cars being tested back in 1971

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.