PNY Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C Portable SSD is fast and tiny

While solid state drives make wonderful internal boot drives for computers, they are also great options for external storage. Not only are SSDs much smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they use less power and are much faster too.

Today, PNY launches its latest external solid state drive, and it is both beautiful and fast. Called "Pro Elite V2," this diminutive USB-C SSD uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface to achieve speeds up to 1,100 MB/s!

"The Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C Portable SSD is the next generation in mobile storage, boasting not only increased storage capacity, but also exceptional performance, with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface and read and write speeds up to 1,100 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. It’s designed to be a mobile storage solution superior to previous generations of portable SSD’s, as well as traditional USB 3.0 flash drives, allowing for even faster transfer and storage of files on the go," says PNY.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: AMD turns its attention to Chromebooks with new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors

The company adds, "The Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C Portable SSD allows for expanded connectivity. Access your data anytime, anywhere, from a vast array of host devices, both USB-A and USB-C enabled. It comes with both a USB Type-C to C cable and a USB Type-C to A cable, right in the box. What’s more, the included Acronis True Image Data Protection Software easily backs up data."

ALSO READ: Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card puts longevity and durability over speed