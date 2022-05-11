Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25115 with one new feature and lots of fixes

It’s Wednesday, so that usually (with occasional exceptions) means a new Windows 11 test build. Not today though, today Microsoft rolls out two new builds -- one for the Dev Channel (Build 25115) and one for the Beta Channel (Build 22621).

The Dev Channel flight comes with one new feature, but there is some bad news -- it won’t be offered to ARM64 PCs.

The new feature is called Suggested Actions and is designed to make everyday tasks that bit quicker.

Microsoft explains: "When you copy a date, time, or phone number, Windows will suggest actions relevant to you such as creating calendar events or making phone calls with your favorite apps."

Elsewhere, Microsoft has updated the icons in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) on this build.

Fixes in Build 25115 include:

[General]

Updated the underlying speech platform to improve voice activity detection for voice access, live captions, and voice typing, as well as address some issues with how punctuation is recognized.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue related to loading the system tray icons in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar which could cause Settings to crash when opening that page recently. This issue may have also led to some explorer.exe crashes for impacted Insiders.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue leading to Insiders seeing error 0x800703E6 when copying files from Google Drive.

Microsoft made another change to help improve the performance of loading Home.

Fixed an issue where if you had ever opened the context menu, doing CTRL + ALT + DEL and cancelling would lead to explorer.exe crashing.

Fixed a sporadic explorer.exe crash when closing File Explorer windows.

[Settings]

Fixed an issue where if Settings suspended, it could lock up explorer.exe in certain cases.

Improved how Narrator reads out remaining space available in System > Storage.

[Task Manager]

Fixed some issues related to access key use in Task Manager, including that you weren’t able to directly press ALT + without first releasing the ALT key, and that displaying the access keys wouldn’t work after having used and dismissed them.

If the CPU reaches 100 percent, the CPU column header should no longer unexpectedly become unreadable in dark mode.

[Windows Security]

Fixed an issue which could result in Smart App Control unexpectedly blocking correctly signed applications.

[Other]

Addressed an issue which was leading to Memory Integrity unexpectedly getting turned off in some cases after rebooting.

Fixed an issue causing the Update Stack Package to show install error 0xc4800010.

Known issues in this build include:

[General]

[NEW] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

[Live captions]

Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

