Get 'Python for Geeks' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Python is a multipurpose language that can be used for multiple use cases. Python for Geeks will teach you how to advance in your career with the help of expert tips and tricks.

You'll start by exploring the different ways of using Python optimally, both from the design and implementation point of view. Next, you'll understand the life cycle of a large-scale Python project. As you advance, you'll focus on different ways of creating an elegant design by modularizing a Python project and learn best practices and design patterns for using Python.

You'll also discover how to scale out Python beyond a single thread and how to implement multiprocessing and multithreading in Python. In addition to this, you'll understand how you can not only use Python to deploy on a single machine but also use clusters in private as well as in public cloud computing environments.

You'll then explore data processing techniques, focus on reusable, scalable data pipelines, and learn how to use these advanced techniques for network automation, serverless functions, and machine learning.

Finally, you'll focus on strategizing web development design using the techniques and best practices covered in the book.

By the end of this Python book, you'll be able to do some serious Python programming for large-scale complex projects.

Python for Geeks, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 25, so act fast.