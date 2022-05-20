Microsoft releases emergency patches for Windows authentication issues

The updates released for Windows in May have been incredibly problematic. The KB5013943 update has been causing various issues, one of which has forced Microsoft to push out emergency to fix things.

There are several out-of-band patches fixes available as the authentication issue they address affect various versions of Windows. In all, there are no fewer than eight patches available: KB5014986, KB5014987, KB5014990, KB5014991, KB5015013, KB5015018, KB5015019 and KB5015020.

Earlier this month, Microsoft acknowledged the problem saying: "After installing updates released May 10, 2022 on your domain controllers, you might see authentication failures on the server or client for services such as Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP), and Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP). An issue has been found related to how the mapping of certificates to machine accounts is being handled by the domain controller".

At the time, the company said that it was investigating and working on a fix, and this has now come to fruition.

Listings for the newly release patches include the following improvement:

Addresses a known issue that might cause authentication failures for some services on a server or client after you install the May 10, 2022 update on domain controllers. These services include Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP), and Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP). The issue affects how the domain controller manages the mapping of certificates to machine accounts. This issue only affects servers that are used as domain controllers; it does not affect client Windows devices.

The eight updates that have been made available are now security updates, and as such they will not be available via Windows Update. Instead, they can be downloaded via the Microsoft Update Catalog using the following links:

Image credit: yu_photo / Shutterstock

