You can now buy official Microsoft Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro USB drives

2 Comments
Windows 11 packaging

While the vast majority of people are happy downloading software these days, there are some who still gain comfort from owning physical installation media. Microsoft has listened and you can now buy Windows 11 and install it without the need to download anything -- or even needing an internet connection.

Microsoft has not exactly shouted about the availability of physical Windows 11 installation media, but it does exist. You can buy an official USB drive containing Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro.

See also:

Advertisement

You can see the packaging for the USB drives at the top of this article, and they cost the same as the digital versions of the operating system. This means that the Windows 11 Home USB drive costs $139.99, and the Windows 11 Pro USB drive costs $199.99. Both come complete with a single-use product key.

While the USB drives have been available since the middle of last month, there has been little in the way of promotion. Their existence was brought to light over the weekend on twitter:

If you're interested, you can buy the drives from Amazon and Best Buy:

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

LinkedIn targeted in 52 percent of global phishing attacks

New start-up aims to boost personal cybersecurity for business execs

DuckDuckGo add-on now blocks Google's latest tracking and targeting methods

NewProfilePic -- From Russia with security risks

Windows XP 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

Over 80 percent of companies are relying on stale data to make decisions

You can now buy official Microsoft Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro USB drives

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft to release fix for 'code defect' in KB5012599 update for Windows 10

17 Comments

How much does security software really slow down your PC?

10 Comments

Google, Apple and Microsoft announce plans for a passwordless future

9 Comments

Chipotle's metaverse ambitions

5 Comments

This amazing video shows driverless cars being tested back in 1971

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.