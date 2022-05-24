Apple Music finally comes to Google's Waze

If you have ever driven a car and needed directions, there's a good chance you have tried Waze. The Google-owned service is very popular thanks to its crowdsourced traffic information -- any user can report traffic jams, police speed traps, and more. It really is a useful app that can reduce travel times.

One of the coolest features of Waze is the ability to integrate with music-streaming services, such as Spotify, so you don't have to exit the navigation app to interact with music controls. This isn't just for convenience, but for safety purposes too. Sadly, the wildly popular Apple Music has not been compatible with the aforementioned Waze feature, but today, this finally changes.

"For years, Waze has partnered with audio services to give you the best, safest and most fun driving experience. Starting today, Apple Music will seamlessly integrate with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride," explains Google.

The search giant adds, "With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more while you navigate. We're thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone."

If you are surprised to see Apple play nicely with others regarding its music-streaming service, you really shouldn't be. The company has been making Apple Music more available recently, on devices like Roku, Nest, and Samsung TVs. Hell, Apple even added web support, so you can listen on any modern web browser -- including on Linux.