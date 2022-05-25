Microsoft announces that third-party widgets are coming to Windows 11 this year

At its Build 2022 event, Microsoft confirmed what we have heard rumored for some time -- that third-party widgets will soon be making their way to Windows 11.

Although the company has not given an exact date, it says that "later this year" it will be possible for developers to start building their own widgets. It is possible -- probable, even -- that this will be linked to the release of the Sun Valley 2 feature update for Windows 11 in the coming months.

Microsoft is pitching widgets -- an idea that the company has been trying to push in various forms across various versions of Windows for years -- as a way for developers to provide "companion experiences" for their apps. This is something that will be familiar to users of both iOS and Android, but it remains to be seen just how popular the tools will prove to be with users of Windows 11.

Announcing the upcoming changes, Microsoft says:

Widgets in Windows 11 provide a fresh, glanceable, and useful view into app content for users. We're energized by the customer feedback on Widgets to date; people are enjoying the quick access to content most important to them seamlessly without breaking their flow. Beginning later this year you’ll be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for your Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform.

More news is expected in the coming weeks and months.