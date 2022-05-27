Microsoft brings WSL 2 distro support to Windows Server 2022

Microsoft sign

In a move that will please -- and surprise -- many, Microsoft has added WSL 2 distro support to Windows Server.

The new Windows Subsystem for Linux functionality is not available by default, as it requires the installation of a special update. This will be officially released on Patch Tuesday, but it is also available as a preview right now for anyone who does not want to wait.

Despite the fact that the announcement is fairly big news, it was reduced to little more than a quick tweet. On Twitter, WSL program manager Craig Loewen said; "WSL 2 distros are now supported on Windows Server! This is currently available by installing a KB for seekers, and will be pushed as part of a regular update soon".

The update in question is KB5014021, and it can be obtained by manually checking for optional updates. Alternatively, it can be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: yu_photo / Shutterstock

