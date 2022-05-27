Microsoft brings WSL 2 distro support to Windows Server 2022

In a move that will please -- and surprise -- many, Microsoft has added WSL 2 distro support to Windows Server.

The new Windows Subsystem for Linux functionality is not available by default, as it requires the installation of a special update. This will be officially released on Patch Tuesday, but it is also available as a preview right now for anyone who does not want to wait.

Despite the fact that the announcement is fairly big news, it was reduced to little more than a quick tweet. On Twitter, WSL program manager Craig Loewen said; "WSL 2 distros are now supported on Windows Server! This is currently available by installing a KB for seekers, and will be pushed as part of a regular update soon".

WSL 2 distros are now supported on Windows Server! This is currently available by installing a KB for seekers, and will be pushed as part of a regular update soon.https://t.co/s3aF4cJNZ6 — Craig Loewen (@craigaloewen) May 25, 2022

The update in question is KB5014021, and it can be obtained by manually checking for optional updates. Alternatively, it can be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

