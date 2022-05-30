MINISFORUM Venus Series UM560 is a tiny Windows 11 PC powered by AMD Ryzen

MINISFORUM is a computer-maker that has been releasing many models of mini PCs lately. Its machines are often looked upon favorably by consumers that prefer diminutive desktops. Not only are its computers small and well-made, but often quite powerful too. These tiny machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.

Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but the company has been embracing AMD chips a lot lately as well. In fact, the company now has several AMD-powered options. Today, MINISFORUM announces an upcoming AMD desktop that is very cute. Called "Venus Series UM560," it is powered by a Ryzen 5 5625U CPU. The little computer can be purchased as either a barebones or with both RAM and storage pre-installed.

"The AMD Ryzen 5 5625U is a 15W processor manufactured on the modern 7nm TSMC process. It has 6 cores and 12 threads with base clock 2.3GHz and boost clock 4.3GHz. It has 16MB of L3 cache. The APU also comes with an AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics card with 7 CUs at up to 1800MHz," explains MINISFORUM.

The company adds, "The computer body is only 12.8cm long, 12.66cm wide and 4.65cm tall. It supports totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. It has one M.2 2280 PCIe slot and one 2.5 inch SATA HDD slot for storage expansion (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). Three monitors can be connected at the same time using 2xHDMI ports and 1xUSB-C port."

