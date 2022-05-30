MINISFORUM Venus Series UM560 is a tiny Windows 11 PC powered by AMD Ryzen
MINISFORUM is a computer-maker that has been releasing many models of mini PCs lately. Its machines are often looked upon favorably by consumers that prefer diminutive desktops. Not only are its computers small and well-made, but often quite powerful too. These tiny machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.
Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but the company has been embracing AMD chips a lot lately as well. In fact, the company now has several AMD-powered options. Today, MINISFORUM announces an upcoming AMD desktop that is very cute. Called "Venus Series UM560," it is powered by a Ryzen 5 5625U CPU. The little computer can be purchased as either a barebones or with both RAM and storage pre-installed.
"The AMD Ryzen 5 5625U is a 15W processor manufactured on the modern 7nm TSMC process. It has 6 cores and 12 threads with base clock 2.3GHz and boost clock 4.3GHz. It has 16MB of L3 cache. The APU also comes with an AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics card with 7 CUs at up to 1800MHz," explains MINISFORUM.
The company adds, "The computer body is only 12.8cm long, 12.66cm wide and 4.65cm tall. It supports totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. It has one M.2 2280 PCIe slot and one 2.5 inch SATA HDD slot for storage expansion (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). Three monitors can be connected at the same time using 2xHDMI ports and 1xUSB-C port."
MINISFORUM shares specifications below.
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 6 Cores/12 Threads (Total L1 Cache 384KB , Total L2 Cache 3MB , Total L3 Cache 16MB , Base Clock 3.3 GHz, up to 4.3 GHz)
- GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 1800 MHz)
- Memory: DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2) Supports a maximum of 64GB (32GB x 2) of DDR4
- Storage: M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD
- Storage Expansion: 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
- Wireless Connectivity: M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)
- Video Output: HDMI ([email protected]) x2, USB-C ([email protected] in front)
- Audio Output: HDMI , 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Ports and Buttons: 1 * RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 2 * USB 2.0 Port, 2 * USB 3.2 Port(Gen2), 1 * USB-C (Support 65W USB-C PD power and Display, In Back), 1 * USB-C(Gen2 , Data Transfer , In Front), 1 * Clear CMOS, 1 * DMIC, 1 * Power Button
- Power: 65W USB-C Power Delivery adapter (Included)
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Product Dimension: 12.8×12.66×4.25 cm
The MINISFORUM Venus Series UM560 is incredibly cute, and I absolutely adore the optional vertical stand. If you are interested in buying your own, you can do so here now. Pricing starts at $359 for the barebones model and goes up to $569 if you choose the top storage and memory configuration.