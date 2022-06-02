Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25131 but warns of new known issues

Not every Windows 11 Dev Channel build has new features for Insiders to try out. With some releases the focus is more on fixing problems, to make the test version of the OS more stable.

That’s the case with today’s new flight, Build 25131, which fixes quite a few problems, and also highlights two new known issues.

In addition to the new build, there’s a Microsoft Store update for Dev Channel Insiders which includes native Arm64 support, improved automatic updates for apps, improved Android app support for the pop-up store experience, faster navigation, and improved viewing options for movies and TV shows.

Fixes in this build include:

[General]

Fixed an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. This issue is also believed to be the cause of some Insiders experiencing a bugcheck after enabling SVM in the bios on their PCs in the last build.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders with secondary accounts on their PC to not be able to upgrade to the latest builds.

[File Explorer]

The new folder icon used in the command bar should be consistent with the one used in the context menu now.

Fixed an issue which could lead to File Explorer hanging when browsing folders with lots of .mkv files.

Fixed an issue which was causing searching from Home to not return any results sometimes from the Open or Save dialog (when doing it from File Explorer returned results).

[Search]

Searching for something like %appdata% should now show a proper folder icon and not just a blank square.

When selecting "Open file location" for a search result, it should now select the file in the folder again now, and not just open the folder.

[Settings]

Searching for "default" will now return the default apps Settings page as the first result, and not require you to click "show all results" in order to see it.

Fixed an issue where the "Listen to this device" audio option would stop working after a reboot until being unchecked and rechecked.

Narrator will now read out the position of the radio buttons in the Settings > Accessibility > Color filters page to make it easier to navigate.

[Other]

Hovering over "Do you like what you see?" when using Windows Spotlight on the lock screen should no longer display a shadow which extends to the bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain frame rate monitoring applications impacting game performance.

Fixed an issue that could cause rounded corners to unexpectedly become pixelated at certain scale factors.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues in this build include:

[General]

[NEW] Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices will hit a black screen attempting to resume from hibernate on this build. You will need to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get back into the device. It is recommended Insiders on these devices pause flighting until we release a build with this fix.

Microsoft is investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn't working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead.

Microsoft is investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead. Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

[Live captions]

Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

