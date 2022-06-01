Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Go 2 is available to pre-order today from $599

Just yesterday, we reported that Microsoft was readying a new Surface Laptop Go, with many of the specs revealed early on a Korean website.

We said that Microsoft was planning to announce the new device "in the coming weeks", but it turns out we don't have to wait anywhere near that long as the software giant today introduces the new Surface Laptop Go 2, with a starting price of $599.

SEE ALSO: Leak suggests Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Go 2 holds few surprises

Advertisement

Announcing the new product, Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices said:

This product has been meticulously crafted to deliver our Surface signature premium design and features in an ultra-portable format. Jump right into your flow with an effortless lift of the lid, Instant On, and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. You’ll immediately feel at home with the vibrant 3:2, 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display. An improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics mean you’ll look and sound your best when making video calls. The first-class Surface typing experience is uncompromised with 30 percent more key travel than a MacBook Air and complemented by the large precision trackpad.

The new device weighs in at just 2.48 pounds, is powered by a Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and promises all day battery life and fast-charging.

In addition to the same Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum finishes available previously, there’s also a fresh new Sage color.

The new laptop is available to preorder today from Microsoft.com or BestBuy.com and orders begin shipping on June 7.