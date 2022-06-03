Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac is an elegant storage and port expansion solution for Apple's all-in-one desktop

Apple's iMac is a wonderful all-in-one macOS desktop that offers a combination of power and elegance. The computer takes up very little real estate on a desk, making it a good choice for those living in a residence that doesn't offer a lot of space. It allows you to have a proper desktop computer with a large display without needing a giant tower.

Today, Satechi launches a new product that makes the 2021 24-inch iMac even better. Called "USB-C Slim Dock," it fits over the iMac's stand and provides USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and two memory card reader slots. While port expansion alone makes this a neat product, it also has an internal M.2 SSD slot that is compatible with both NVMe and SATA drives. To create more desk space when needed, Apple's wireless keyboard can be stored on top of the USB-C Slim Dock when not in use.

"Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock features all of the ports needed to complete the ideal iMac set-up, including one 10 Gbps USB-C data port, one 10 Gbps USB-A data port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots and a built-in NVMe Sata enclosure. The tool-free, built-in NVMe Sata enclosure allows for the quick and easy installation of M.2 NMVe SSDs or M.2 SATA SSDs that increase memory and speed up data transfer and backup for the 2021 iMac. Additionally, the design of the Slim Dock ensures all peripherals like USBs, mice, keyboard, and more are conveniently within reach," says Satechi.

Brock Guclu, the company's co-founder and president explains, "We have seen a trend in the creator community where there is an increasing need and desire for more data storage capabilities, so we’re eager to offer yet another solution for expanding workplace functionality without a hefty price tag. With so many of our consumers working remotely, we’re committed to designing products that enhance every workspace, whether they’re used in a home office or placed on a desk in your living space. Satechi’s products are not only incredibly functional and built for convenience but are built with everyday use in mind as well."

The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac can be purchased from Satechi directly here for $149.99 in your choice of two colors -- silver and blue. Does this elegant dock seem a bit expensive? If so, I have some good news regarding the price. For a limited time, you can use code IMAC20 at checkout to get a 20 percent discount!