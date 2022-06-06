Apple unveils iOS 16 with reimagined Lock Screen and much more

It’s the first day of Apple’s developer conference, and in its big keynote, the company has revealed what’s coming in the next iteration of its mobile operating system.

If you’ve ever wished your iPhone’s Lock Screen was more customizable, Apple has you covered in iOS 16. There’s a new multilayered effect which lets you set the subject of photos in front of the time, and users can finally change the look of the date and time with different type choices and colors. That’s not all though.

You can add widgets to the Lock Screen (weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress and so on), while Live Activities helps you stay on top of live sports games, food order deliveries, and much more.

Notifications will now roll up from the bottom, so they don’t get in the way, which is a very welcome change for me and -- I'm sure -- many others.

The Focus feature has been updated, so you can now tie a Lock Screen's wallpaper and widgets to a particular Focus. Focus filters lets you choose which content apps should display, based on your current Focus option.

Messages, Apple’s chat app, has been updated and now lets you edit messages, and unsend any fired off in error. You can also mark conversations as unread allowing you to come back to them later.

Share Play is coming to Messages too, so you can enjoy synced content such as movies or songs.

iCloud Share Photo Library lets families (with up to six members) share photos between them, and there are new tools for Mail which will allow you to schedule emails or cancel messages before they reach the recipient -- handy if you change your mind or forget to include an attachment.

There are Live Text and Visual Look Up improvements too, plus the Wallet feature gains Apple Pay Later, Order Tracking, and more.

Other highlights of iOS 16 include:

Safari adds shared Tab Groups to share a collection of websites with friends and family, making it seamless to add tabs and see what others are viewing. Browsing in Safari is even safer with passkeys, unique digital keys that are easy to use, more secure, never stored on a web server, and stay on device so hackers can’t steal them in a data breach or trick users into sharing them. Designed to replace passwords, passkeys use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. They will also work across apps and the web, and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPhone.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. "We have reimagined how the Lock Screen looks and works with exciting new features that make it more personal and helpful, introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library for families, streamlined communication through new capabilities in Messages and Mail, and harnessed enhanced intelligence with updates to Live Text and Visual Look Up."

The developer preview of iOS 16 is already available to Apple Developer Program members and a public beta will be released to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

The OS will be released this fall as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later.