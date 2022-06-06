Watch Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote live here today

Today is a big day for Apple as it will be opening its yearly developer conference with an exciting keynote. As always there will be a lot of software news.

The focus will no doubt be on the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS (there’s talk of a better battery mode), but it’s possible new hardware will also be unveiled.

We’re hoping to see updates to the Mac, but there could be other hardware being shown off too. Will we finally get to see Apple’s long rumored VR/AR headset? We can but hope.

The keynote starts at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST and you can watch it right here as Apple is streaming the event to all.

Come back nearer the time and share your thoughts on the company’s announcements in the comments below.