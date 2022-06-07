Is it time to swap your password for a QR code?

Yesterday we reported on the introduction of the passwordless password manager, but as ever in the security industry other companies are never far behind a new innovation. Today LogMeOnce introduces a patented passwordless authentication method using a QR code.

With QR Code Login, rather than having to use or enter a master password to unlock the password manager, when a user wants to log into a web account, a unique QR Code will appear on the computer monitor screen. Users then use a mobile phone to scan the code and they are securely authenticated.

LogMeOnce's free cloud-based computer security solution helps consumers and businesses to manage their security credentials and strengthen their online activities and business transactions. It adheres to security best practices and FICAM (Federal Identity Credential and Access Management), providing an innovative cross-platform Single Sign-On (SSO), Identity Management (IdM) and Password Management solution.

"The company's platform is the only one embedded with multiple patented security products that protect passwords, identity theft and cloud storage files," says Kevin Shahbazi, co-founder of LogMeOnce. "Whether you need to make managing your passwords a no-brainer or share files securely with your team members or keep hackers out of your life, we can make it a breeze to be secure."

You can find out more and download the password manager for free on the LogMeOnce site and there's a video explaining how QR Code Login works below.

Image credit: Siphotography/depositphotos.com