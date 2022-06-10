Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a public preview of Windows Autopatch this week. The service aims to improve the updating of Windows machines with patches, drivers and firmware, and is available for Windows Enterprise E3 (and up) customers only.

The latest Windows 11 build of the 2023 feature update release has File Explorer tabs.

New Windows apps

LoveWindowsAgain

LoveWindowsAgain is a free Windows tweaker to modify certain features and behaviors of the Windows 11 operating system.

Run the program, have it scan the system to display suggested modifications to it. You may then apply the changes automatically or individually.

To name a few tweaks: disable widgets, hide search on the taskbar, remove desktop stickers, and unlock the full context menu in File Explorer.

WinPaletter

WinPaletter is an open source color customization program for Windows 10 and 11. Use it to change colors of specific interface elements individually, something that is only available via Registry edits otherwise, as Microsoft limited access to the customization options in the settings.

Newly created color themes can be saved and imported at any time, even on different devices.

Notable updates

Vivaldi Mail 1.0 with calendar and RSS reader is now integrated in the Vivaldi web browser.

First ARM version of PowerToys has been released.