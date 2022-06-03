Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a new build of the 2023 feature update for Windows 11 that it is working on already.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

NanaGet

NanaGet is an open source download manager for Windows 10 and 11. The first release supports the simultaneous downloading of multiple files, download pausing, deleting, and searching for downloads.

The download manager's functionality is limited when compared to established programs, such as Internet Download Manager. The developer plans to introduce new features in future releases.

PackageManager (Winstrumenta)

Winstrumenta is a package manager for managing deb and rpm packages that integrates into File Explorer.

The open source tool improves the management of Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android environments.

Notable updates

Files 2.3 file manager comes with a long list of updates and improvements.

ThisIsWin11 includes the experimental TweakUIX application now.

Vivaldi 5.3 introduces support for editing items on the browser's toolbars, including the navigation toolbar and status bar.