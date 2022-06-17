Get 'The Art of Writing Efficient Programs' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

The great free lunch of "performance taking care of itself" is over.

Until recently, programs got faster by themselves as CPUs were upgraded, but that doesn't happen anymore. The clock frequency of new processors has almost peaked, and while new architectures provide small improvements to existing programs, this only helps slightly. To write efficient software, you now have to know how to program by making good use of the available computing resources, and this book will teach you how to do that.

The Art of Efficient Programming covers all the major aspects of writing efficient programs, such as using CPU resources and memory efficiently, avoiding unnecessary computations, measuring performance, and how to put concurrency and multithreading to good use.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Get 'Excel 2019 All-in-One For Dummies' ($24 value) FREE for a limited time

You'll also learn about compiler optimizations and how to use the programming language (C++) more efficiently. Finally, you'll understand how design decisions impact performance.

By the end of this book, you'll not only have enough knowledge of processors and compilers to write efficient programs, but you'll also be able to understand which techniques to use and what to measure while improving performance. At its core, this book is about learning how to learn.

The Art of Writing Efficient Programs, from Packt, usually retails for $31.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 30, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

New UK data laws set to make annoying cookie pop-ups crumble

Get 'The Art of Writing Efficient Programs' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

How can business leaders improve digital experiences in the workplace?

The rise of double extortion ransomware

Best Windows apps this week

Why and how organizations are modernizing their container deployments at the edge [Q&A]

Microsoft Defender for individuals now available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years -- here's what happens next

6 Comments

Gateway debuts a new line-up of affordable notebooks

5 Comments

Symbiote is an extremely dangerous, 'nearly-impossible-to-detect' Linux malware

4 Comments

The password is dead -- long live the password!

4 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5014697 update for Windows 11 with Spotlight on the desktop, and dozens of bug and security fixes

2 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.