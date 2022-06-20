Meta has a new way for you to waste money -- buying virtual designer clothes in Avatars Store for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger
For people with less sense than money, there are NFTs to waste hard-earned cash on. But Meta is introducing a new way to part fools from their money -- Avatars Store.
These will be available for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, and will give users the opportunity to buy digital clothes with which to adorn their avatar. Attempting to justify the selling of more digital fluff, Mark Zuckerberg insists that "digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy".
There are already a number of big-name designers involved, including Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne, with more to come in time.
News of the store was shared on Twitter via the Meta Newsroom account, and it was largely met with ridicule and derision:
Mark Zuckerberg also announced the upcoming feature in post on Facebook:
We're launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I'm excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too. Eva Chen and I tried out some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne – a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater.
While pricing for digital clothing has yet to be revealed, the stores will launch in the US, Mexico, Canada and Thailand in the coming weeks.