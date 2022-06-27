Poor tech experience makes staff consider quitting

More than 30 percent of employees would consider leaving their job due to poor digital workplace experiences and 14 percent have actually left a job for this reason, according to a new report.

The study from Lakeside Software finds that on average, employees claim they are achieving just 60 percent of their potential work output because of the suboptimal quality of their overall digital experience.

Over half cite digital experience as an important factor in staying with their current employer. Yet the report also shows 40 percent of workplace technology issues, such as network connectivity, application performance, and system errors, go unreported to IT teams.

David Keil, chief executive officer at Lakeside Software says:

The Digital Workplace Productivity Report has identified a critical flaw in most organizations. Not only are many employees feeling hindered by their workplace technology, but IT teams are also frustrated by a lack of visibility into how and when issues occur. The loss of nearly one hour per week per employee to IT downtime represents a major productivity issue for enterprise organizations. By taking step to proactively prevent problems occurring across their IT infrastructure, business leaders can minimize downtime and achieve millions of dollars in reclaimed revenue every year.

At an executive level 44 percent of C-level executives expect to see increased staff retention from improving digital experience, though fewer employees see it as a current benefit, suggesting that employers have more work to do to gain staff commitment.

