Google revamps its Password Manager for better protection and ease of use

No Comments
Google logo on office

Passwords. Despite numerous predictions of their demise we still can't live without them. Using strong passwords though, especially if you have several devices, means using a password manager to help you keep track.

Google Password Manager has been around in Chrome since 2008, but it's always offered a somewhat different experience on desktop and mobile devices. Until now that is.

Today the company is rolling out a simplified and unified management experience that's the same in Chrome and Android settings. If you have multiple passwords for the same site they'll be grouped automatically, and you'll be able to create a shortcut in Android to get access to all of your passwords with just one tap.

Advertisement

Other enhancements include being able to generate passwords for your iOS apps when you set Chrome as your autofill provider.

The Password Checkup tool, released in 2019, will now flag not only compromised passwords but also weak and reused ones on Android. It also features an automated password change function so you can easily fix issues. In addition, compromised password warnings will be extended to all Chrome users whether they're on Android, Chrome OS, iOS, Windows, macOS or Linux.

You'll now be able to add new passwords directly to the app rather than waiting for the browser to prompt you when you login to a new site. There's a new Touch-to-Login feature for Android versions of Chrome too that will let you login directly from an overlay at the bottom of the screen.

You can find out more about the enhancements on the Google blog.

Image credit: Octavio Hoyos / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Google revamps its Password Manager for better protection and ease of use

Supply chain delays leave enterprises at risk

Microsoft is giving the Open With dialog a great new design in Windows 11

Windows 11 uptake remains slow

Almost half of UK organizations now encrypt all their data

Raspberry Pi Pico W is a $6 wireless-enabled microcontroller for IoT projects

Financial services leaders struggle to keep up with AI developments

Most Commented Stories

Tech companies say they will help employees with travel expenses for abortions following the overturning of Roe v Wade

28 Comments

Upgrade nag screens coming to Windows 8.1

17 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5014668 update to fix game crashes and failed Windows 11 upgrades

8 Comments

Snapchat+ is a rip-off

7 Comments

Weekend at Johnny's: McAfee's body remains at morgue one year after his death

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.