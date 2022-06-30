Windows 11 uptake remains slow

If you recall, two months ago we reported how Windows 11 growth was still glacially slow, as users appeared to be opting to stay with Windows 10, rather than upgrading to the new OS.

Although it didn’t report on Windows 11’s share last month, AdDuplex has returned with figures for June, and if you were expecting a sudden surge of upgrades, well we’ve some bad news for you -- and Microsoft.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Upgrade nag screens coming to Windows 8.1

According to the latest figures:

Less than 3.5 percent of modern Windows PC upgraded to Windows 11 in the last 2 months. Approximately, the same number was added to the latest version of Windows 10 (21H2).

The findings for June show Windows 11 currently sitting on 23.1 percent of PCs.

The number of users running an Insider build now stands on 0.8 percent, up 0.1 percentage points in two months.

Elsewhere, according to the latest figures, the share for the various flavors of Windows 10 is now:

Windows 10 21H2 -- 38.2 percent

Windows 10 21H1 -- 23.9 percent

Windows 10 20H2 -- 3.8 percent

Windows 10 1903 -- 1 percent

Windows 10 1909 -- 2 percent

Windows 10 2004 -- 5.2 percent

Windows 10 1809 (and older) -- 2 percent

In total, Windows 10 is to be found on 76.1 percent of systems, down 3.4 percentage points from last time.

Photo credit: Igor Kovalchuk/Shutterstock