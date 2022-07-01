Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Work on the 2023 feature update for Windows 11 continues. A redesigned Open With dialog is now available for testing.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Ashampoo Backup Free

Ashampoo Backup Free is a new free backup software for Windows 10 and 11 that complements Ashampoo's commercial backup offerings.

The free version offers limited functionality compared to the commercial versions, but it lets you back up partitions, files and important dates effortlessly.

Samsung SSD Integrated Software Installer

The application installs Samsung's SSD Magician and Data Migration applications. Both apps are available as standalone programs as well, but some users may find the combined package useful.

The apps require a Samsung solid state drive.

MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.0.0 added support for removing Edge.

PicPick 6.0 adds screen recording support.

Thunderbird 102 is a major new email client release with improved account setups, updated style, new address book, and a lot more.

WhyNotWin11 2.5.0.0, a Windows 11 compatibility checker, is now ready for Windows 11 version 22H2.

