TUXEDO Computers Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 35W TDP

Now is a wonderful time to be in the market for a laptop that comes pre-loaded with a Linux-based operating system, as there are many great options. Linux laptops used to be a bit of a rarity, but as Linux gains popularity, these computers are becoming more commonplace. Currently, my recommendation is the HP Dev One which runs System76's Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS, as that notebook is affordable, well-built, and offers an overall excellent experience.

Today, yet another new Linux laptop is announced, this time by TUXEDO Computers. Well, technically it isn't entirely new, but actually, it is the second generation of its Pulse 15. Yes, after two years, the company has decided to refresh the computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor (with 35W TDP) and 15.6-inch 165Hz WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display.

"While AMD officially specifies the 8-core processor with only 10 to 25 watts, TUXEDO pushes the power up to a sustained 35 watts to offer demanding users very strong CPU performance with relatively low energy consumption. The integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 which is responsible for graphics and image output offers a slightly increased graphics

performance thanks to 8 graphics cores @ max. 1900 MHz)," says TUXEDO Computers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Plugable refreshes its popular UD-ULTC4K USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station

The computer-seller further says, "Weighing in at just 1.5 kg and with dimensions of 356.4 x 233.73 x 16.8 mm, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 is the ideal mobile computer for users who travel a lot and transport their thin powerhouse very frequently. The very lightweight and compact design is due to the magnesium case, which gives the powerful AMD-only Linux notebook an elegant appearance, while the slightly rough, metallic feel gives it a solid touch."

The base configuration comes with a single stick of 8GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and a single 250GB NVMe SSD. You can increase the memory up to 64GB (32GB x2) and the storage up to 4TB (2TB x2) when configuring the machine, but both are user-upgradeable if you want to do it later instead. You also get Wi-Fi 6, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The TUXEDO Computers Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux laptop can be purchased here now with several Ubuntu-based operating system options. Pricing starts at €1,149, which converts to about $1,200. If you are an American looking to buy this computer, be sure to select the English US keyboard when configuring. I would also suggest upgrading to 16GB RAM (2x8GB), so you get dual-channel memory performance.