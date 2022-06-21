Plugable refreshes its popular UD-ULTC4K USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station

According to Plugable, its UD-ULTC4K USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station has been wildly popular. While the company has not shared sales numbers, it has apparently sold many of these docks since it launched back in 2017. This doesn't surprise me, as Plugable products are consistently great.

Since it has been five years since the UD-ULTC4K launched, Plugable though it was time to refresh it, so it has done exactly that -- while confusingly keeping the exact same product name. The biggest change is the inclusion of six video outputs -- three HDMI and three DisplayPort -- of which three can be used simultaneously. You also get 100W Power Delivery, meaning this dock can quickly charge up any laptop with USB-C PD. My favorite addition, however, is the SD card reader.

"Originally a mix of two DisplayPort ports and one HDMI port, Plugable wanted to improve the customer experience in which users don’t need to buy extra adapters when building a workstation at home or in the office. The new strategic design includes three DisplayPort ports and three HDMI ports, allowing consumers the option of standardizing on one display type, or use a mix of both. Whichever you choose -- HDMI or DisplayPort -- you’ll get resolutions up to 4K @ 60Hz on all three monitors," says Plugable.

Advertisement

The company adds, "Featuring an upgrade from 60W to now 100W Power Delivery (96W certified), the UD-ULTC4K provides enough power to charge most laptops, while, for the first time on a Plugable USB-C dock, they added a front-facing USB-C port that supplies 20W charging and 10Gbps data transfer for faster charging and more bandwidth. With 13 total ports, users will find their other connection needs met with a complement of four USB 3.0 ports, a newly added SD 4.0 UHS-II Card Reader, a wired Gigabit Ethernet port, and audio input and output ports."

While no product is perfect, the refreshed Plugable UD-ULTC4K USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station comes damn close. If you need a USB-C docking station, this new model should check all the boxes. I absolutely adore the dock's vertical orientation, SD card reader, and rear USB-C host connector. The 2022 version of the UD-ULTC4K can be purchased here now for $279. However, for a limited time, a $15 clickable coupon is available to lower the price a bit.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them