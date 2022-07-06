Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition looks absolutely amazing

If you don't already own a Switch console, and you have been wanting one, then prepare to get very excited. Today, Nintendo unveils its latest special edition of the video game system. This time, it is the OLED model Switch with a funky Splatoon 3-themed paint job.

Nintendo explains, "Adorned with splashy, squid-tastic images straight out of Splatsville, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock."

In addition to the console -- which looks absolutely amazing -- Nintendo is releasing a special variant of the Switch Pro Controller that also has a fun Splatoon 3-themed design. Strangely, the actual Splatoon 3 game will not come bundled with the console and will instead be a separate purchase.

So, when exactly can you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition? It will hit stores on August 26 for $359.99. The optional Pro Controller will sell for $74.99, while a special Splatoon 3-themed console carrying case can be had for $24.99.

