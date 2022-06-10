Surfshark VPN Antivirus receives VB100 certification from Virus Bulletin

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs on the market for several reasons -- not just its affordable pricing and reliability. The service is cross-platform and available on all major operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. In fact, it there is even a Linux version of Surfshark (with a GUI) for Debian-based distributions and derivatives, such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Pop!_OS.

Recently, Surfshark added an antivirus service at no added cost, making it even more of an incredible value. However, people were understandably hesitant to depend on a brand-new antivirus service to protect their computers and devices. Well, folks, it seems any concerns were unwarranted. You see, today, Surfshark announces it has received the coveted VB100 certification from Virus Bulletin.

ALSO READ: HP Dev One laptop running System76's Ubuntu Linux-based Pop!_OS now available

Advertisement

Surfshark explains, "Their report shows that our antivirus detects at least 99.5 percent of existing viruses and produces 0 percent false alarms meaning that the product is legitimate and meets the highest security standards. Every three to six months, the independent experts will test our antivirus so that you can get the best digital safety."

Of course, you shouldn't just take Surfshark's word on the subject. You can verify the VB100 certification here and review a detailed PDF here. If you'd like to sign up for Surfshark, you can get two months for free by clicking here.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment or other compensation if you purchase any items or subscribe to any services after clicking on them.