Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22621.290 and Build 22622.290 -- one has new features, the other doesn't

Microsoft has made the decision to split the Windows 11 Beta Channel into two. To go with the move, the company has rolled out two new Windows 11 flights -- Build 22621.290 and Build 22622.290.

As you would expect, both builds share fixes and known issues, but one build also includes new features.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft splits the Windows 11 Beta Channel into two

Advertisement

Build 22622.290 is the release with the new functionality, and this includes Suggested Actions, which is designed to make everyday tasks that bit quicker.

Microsoft explains: "When you copy a date, time, or phone number, Windows will suggest actions relevant to you such as creating calendar events or making phone calls with your favorite apps."

The build adds also OneDrive storage alert and subscription management in Settings.

Fixes in Build 22622.290 include:

[File Explorer]

Middle clicking a folder in the body of File Explorer will now open it in a new tab.

The row of tabs should now be included in the keyboard focus cycle when pressing Tab or F6. Once focus is in the tab row, you can use left or right arrow keys to navigate through them.

Fixed an issue where the tab order when using CTRL + Tab would be wrong if you’d rearranged the tabs in File Explorer.

Made some adjustments for when "Display the full path in title bar" is enabled, to ensure that the folder name is always visible.

Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now.

Fixes included for BOTH Build 22621.290 & Build 22622.290 are:

New! Microsoft added Server Message Block (SMB) redirector (RDR) specific public File System Control (FSCTL) code FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO.

New! Microsoft added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows client and server Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) implementations.

Microsoft updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

Microsoft enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Fixed an issue that causes the Take Photo button to disappear when you use a common file dialog to open the camera.

Fixed an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

Fixed an issue that causes install from media (IFM) creation for Active Directory to fail with the error, "2101 JET_errCallbackFailed".

Fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error such as, "00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0".

Enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy. For more information, see Microsoft Edge Browser Policy Documentation.

Fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else’s password and you are authenticated using a simple bind, the password reset fails. The error is like, "00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0".

Fixed an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from being available in Windows Sandbox.

Known issues these builds include:

[General]

Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue resulting in a small number of Insiders in the Beta Channel experiencing cyclical crashes in Windows UI components (like explorer.exe), making it appear that the screen is flashing. If you are impacted, running the following command from an elevated PowerShell window should resolve it: Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppxManifest.xml -DisableDevelopmentMode -ForceApplicationShutdown

[File Explorer]

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

Image credit: rawf8 / Shutterstock