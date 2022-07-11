Sony launches trio of X-Series Bluetooth speakers to get your booty bouncing

The summer is officially here! Yes, it is time to go outside and enjoy the nice warm weather. Whether you go to the park, the beach, or just stay in your own backyard, it is a good idea to have some music playing. After all, some funky tunes can make everything better.

While you can play music from your smartphone's built in speakers, that is hardly a great experience -- especially if you are having a party with friends and/or family. To truly have a great music experience, a Bluetooth speaker is an absolute must-have accessory -- it can really get your booty bouncing. Today, Sony launches three new water-resistant wireless speakers under its X-Series branding -- SRS-XG300 (up to 25 hours playing time), SRS-XE300 (up to 24 hours), and SRS-XE200 (up to 16 hours).

"Listeners need a speaker that can deliver big sound wherever they go. Thanks to Sony's unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators in all three new models, these speakers do just that. They produce punchier bass with less distortion bringing high-quality sound and powerful sound pressure that will keep the energy going all night long. All three speakers are packed with Quick Charging, so even when short on time, the music plays on. Quick charging gives up to 70 minutes of play from just a 10-minute charge," explains Sony.

The company adds, "The SRS-XG300 comes with a retractable handle that makes it easier than ever to carry around. Additionally, with the handle down, the speaker matches any interior. Despite their small dimensions and weight, the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 pack big sound into small frames, making them the perfect companions while exploring the outdoors. The SRS-XE200 also comes with a handy strap, so it's always there ready to play one's favorite tracks at the touch of a button."

All three speakers are available now and can be purchased using the below links. The SRS-XE200 is the least expensive of the three -- it is priced at $128 and can be had in black, blue, and gray colors. The SRS-XE300 is positioned in the middle, priced at $198 in the same three colors. The SRS-XG300 is the priciest at $348, and it is only available in two colors -- gray and black.

