GEEKOM launches mini PC Summer Sale

No Comments

Times are hard right now for many people; everything is extremely expensive, including gasoline and groceries. Many economic experts predict we will soon enter a recession -- if we haven't already.

And yet, despite the financial woes many are currently experiencing, consumers still need to buy computers. Look, for most people, it simply isn't feasible to live a successful life nowadays without having a computer -- especially with so many jobs being remote since the pandemic happened.

Thankfully, computer-maker GEEKOM is trying to make computer-ownership more affordable. You see, the company has launched a special Summer Sale which sees several of its NUC-like mini PCs receiving significant discounts. This sale includes miniature desktop computers powered by Intel processors that are perfect for those that don't have a lot of desk space.

Advertisement

With the coupon code, pricing starts at just $349, making it extremely affordable. Cost increases as you choose better specifications, obviously, but even the least expensive offering is very capable for both basic work and home use.

The GEEKOM Summer Sale is live here now. Please know, it only runs until July 20, so you should act fast! During the promotion, the first three orders each day (over $200) will receive a free gift.

Further details about the sale can be seen below.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

GEEKOM launches mini PC Summer Sale

Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits another major development milestone and is available to download now

Transform the upstream oil and gas industry with the power of advanced technology

Why robust API security is crucial in eCommerce

Microsoft warns that Outlook Search might not display recent emails in Windows 11, again

Breaking through the noise: What have we got wrong about digital transformation?

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be, but isn't

83 Comments

Microsoft's Bing Maps can now alleviate some of your pain at the gas pump

28 Comments

To tackle range anxiety and fully embrace EVs, we need more effective software

15 Comments

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

10 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.