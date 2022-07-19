Ultimate Ears UE DROPS are custom-molded Bluetooth wireless earbuds

So, here's the deal, folks -- everybody is physically different, and that's a good thing. Everyone is special in their own way. For instance, there are many different body types -- some people are short, while others are tall. Some people are fat, while others are thin. And of course, there are many body types in-between. Plus, there are different skin colors, hair types, and more. Not to mention, there are the two genders -- male and female. All are beautiful.

So with so many people having different physical characteristics, how can headphone companies expect earbuds to meet the needs of all ear sizes? Even with several earbud tip sizes included in the box, some people will still find they can never truly find the perfect fit. To remedy this issue, some manufacturers offer custom-molded earbuds that are designed for a specific "earprint." Today, the popular maker of audio gear, Ultimate Ears, launches just such a new product called "UE DROPS."

"UE DROPS offer 22 hours total of play time, including 8 hours of stream time (5.5 hours in transparency mode) plus 14 hours of charge from the included charging case and a five-minute 'quick charge' for an hour of play time. Dual microphones and a 9.2mm speaker driver provide clear and balanced sound and superior isolation from outside noise," says Ultimate Ears.

The Logitech-owned company further says, "The customization process leverages the brand’s at-home FitKit to create a one of a kind imprint of the user’s ears. After ordering UE DROPS online, the FitKit ships within days for the customer to complete their at-home fitting with the FitKit app. The FitKit is returned, and the UE DROPS are then handcrafted to the user’s unique earprint. The result is precision fit quality audio with statement style."