Good news: NFL launches a live streaming service! Bad news: The details

It’s no secret that the NFL’s contract for Sunday Ticket with DirecTV expires after the upcoming NFL season, the 2022-23 one. That’s good news for pretty much anyone who doesn’t or who can't get the satellite service.

While rumors abound of who will get the new Sunday Ticket deal -- Apple TV+ has long been rumored to be the front runner -- the real preferred favorite of the people out there has been to make it available through all services, like any channel -- sign a contract with the normal restrictions (blackouts, etc.)

That has been announced now, well sort of. "Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+", Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, said in a statement Monday. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

Great. Here’s what he didn’t say, and I’ll begin with the bad news. This service is available on both phones and tablets. That’s it. You will not be watching the game natively on that sweet new 60” screen you just purchased to watch your team on this coming season.

There is some good news, though. The league will show local games on NFL+ -- no more blackouts. That’s a welcome inclusion if your team happens to be a local one and you aren’t a season ticket holder.

A bit more good news. The NFL+ app will also carry national games, which is great for cord-cutters since they are currently locked out of those, same as local home games.

The NFL+ service debuts at $4.99 per month, which is one hell of a lot cheaper than the current cost for a season that lasts just over four months. It’s more than I pay for pro cycling though, a season that lasts almost all year.

What do you think? Will you opt-in for this?