TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 NVMe M.2 SSD features vapor chamber liquid cooling

Does the average home user need any form of cooling on their M.2 solid state drives? No, it is not necessary. With that said, active and passive cooling options can extend the life of your drive while possibly making it perform faster too. You see, when an M.2 SSD gets hot, its speeds can sometimes decrease. Whether or not the user will actually notice the speed reduction outside of benchmarks is debatable, however.

Of course, not all solid state drives are limited to homes and offices. Some computers are used for rough industrial applications, such as in a factory with high temperatures or some other location with harsh conditions. In these environments, cooling your storage drive can be even more important -- potentially necessary.

Today, TEAMGROUP unveils an industrial-grade solid state drive for these types of use cases. Called "N74V-M80," this SSD features revolutionary vapor chamber liquid cooling for rough and hot environments. The drive uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, so it definitely isn't the fastest drive. With that said, its read and write speeds of 3,400MB/s and 2,500MB/s are more than adequate for most users.

"TEAMGROUP has adopted the VC (Vapor Chamber) liquid cooling technology, commonly for mobile devices, and introduced the industry's first M.2 SSD VC liquid cooling technology. The VC liquid cooling tube was redesigned from the ground up for PCIe M.2 SSD applications based on the high-speed transfer rates and heat generation patterns of high-speed PCIe M.2 SSD. The result is a liquid-cooled PCIe M.2 SSD with outstanding thermal performance that can sustain high-speed operation in harsh and dynamic industrial environments," says TEAMGROUP.

The company adds, "Through the specially designed VC liquid cooling tubes, cooling fluid is pumped to the heat zone of PCIe M.2 SSD controller. Heat is then transferred to the aluminum fin heat sink with a convective design via gas-liquid phase transition to enhance thermal performance. The N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model N74V-M80 Interface PCIe 3.0 x4 Flash Type 3D TLC Capacity 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Sequential R/W R/W: 3,445 / 2,520MB/s (Max.) Max. Power consumption 3.3V x 1,340mA (operation) Dimension 80.0(L) x 23.1(W) x 14.5(H) mm Shock Operation: 50G / 11ms (compliant with MIL-STD-202G Test condition A)Non-operation: 1,500G / 0.5ms (compliant with MIL-STD-883K Test condition B) Vibration Operation: 7.69 Grms, 20~2,000 Hz / random (compliant with MIL-STD-810G General)Non-operation: 4.02 Grms, 15~2,000 Hz / sine (compliant with MIL-STD-810G General) MTBF > 3 million hours Storage Temperature -55°C (-67°F) ~ +95°C (203°F) Operation Temperature -40°C (-40°F) ~ +85°C (185°F)

Unfortunately, the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 NVMe M.2 solid state drive is not yet available from any online retailers. However, you should be able to buy the SSD here very soon. The drive comes with a three-year limited warranty.

