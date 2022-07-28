Get 'The Act of Leadership' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

The Act of Leadership, acclaimed leadership and performance coach Dan Haesler shares the insights, techniques and habits you need to thrive, professionally and personally. By combining real-life case studies, cutting-edge research and incisive coaching techniques this one-stop leadership playbook will help you better understand yourself and the people around you, so you can be not only the leader you want to be, but the person your people need you to be, both at work and at home.

As a leader, you might know exactly what you need to do, but might be less clear on how to do it. You might know you need to have that difficult conversation, but you’re less sure about how to have it. You might know you need to hold your team accountable, but don’t know how to do it in a manner that builds authentic engagement rather than mere compliance.

The Act of Leadership goes beyond the theory. It is a coaching playbook designed to empower you to be the leader you want to be, and the leader your people need you to be.

Most books explain the what and the why of leadership, The Act of Leadership demonstrates the how. Author Dan Haesler takes a coaching approach, combining his years of experience as an educator and now coach to corporate leaders, elite athletes, teams and educators, to reveal the pivotal insights and enlightening case studies that will help you to define what kind of leader you want to be and understand how to get the best out of yourself and the people around you.

You will also discover the importance of thinking and acting mindfully, instead of on autopilot, using the mindfulness techniques used by World Champions to lead in the moment, sharpen your intent, and increase your impact.

Let go of your biases and assumptions and see the impact we have on others

Take on a growth mindset to help you deal with setbacks and mistakes

Create organizational change that actually succeeds, by engaging people so that change is done with them not to them

Adopt a coach-like mentality and use engaging techniques to improve your day-to-day interactions with the people you lead

With each chapter serving as a one-on-one coaching session, The Act of Leadership will help you create new habits and new ways of being in your day-to-day leadership, as well as life away from work, that are actionable, immediately.

Perfect for leaders, professionals, educators, and athletes seeking to improve their own performance, The Act of Leadership will also earn a place in the libraries of anyone hoping to improve the lives of the people who follow them, in business, sport, and life.

The Act of Leadership, from Wiley, usually retails for $13, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 10, so act fast.