Microsoft releases Windows 10 22H2 preview build (KB5015878)

Although Microsoft would prefer users to switch to Windows 11, plenty of people and organizations prefer, understandably, to stick with the older, tried and tested Windows 10.

The software giant is preparing to release the next feature update for this OS, and from today Insiders can install the first preview build of Windows 10, version 22H2.

Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878) is available to any Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel and be accessed through Microsoft’s "seeker" experience in Windows Update.

If you’re in the Release Preview Channel, go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 22H2.

Once running Windows 10, version 22H2, you’ll continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update.

The build is also available in the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insider Program for Business participants.

Microsoft says:

Commercial devices configured for the Release Preview Channel via the Windows Insider Program Settings page or via Windows Update for Business policy, whether through Microsoft Intune or through Group Policy, will automatically be offered Windows 10, version 22H2 as an optional update. Windows 10, version 22H2 is also now available via Windows Server Update Service and Azure Marketplace. Should any issues arise, IT admins in these organizations can request free Microsoft Support. This support offer is intended to help resolve issues with commercial-specific scenarios and is limited to the Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

